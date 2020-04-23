I never thought I would become world famous: Ajay Jethi

hollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:24 IST

Ajay Jethi, a Barcelona-based Indian actor, who hails from Punjab says, “My role in the popular online show Money Heist is a small character, but I didn’t expect to get this much love.” He is referring to the fourth season of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist and his role as the Pakistani hacker Shakir who guides the Professor and his team during an impossible mission. Jethi adds, “I never thought I would become world famous. I have been getting calls from back home, Canada and even from Pakistan. Punjabis are proud of me because they feel I’m one of them. Pakistanis were proud because my character helps the Professor.”

A still from the show Money Heist

Ask him how he landed the role, and Jethi says he had previously collaborated with creator Alex Pina for a movie. “The production house and casting directors were familiar with my work. So, they didn’t ask me to audition for the role. When I got a call for my manager, I thought it was like any other project for me. I shot for my portions alone, and didn’t get a chance to meet the rest of the cast,” he says adding that he hasn’t seen the show yet. “I don’t have a TV, so I haven’t watched the show. I always thought that it was a Spanish show and had no idea it would be available in English subtitles. But, I have downloaded the app on my phone and plan to catch it soon,” he says.

The actor, who arrived in Spain in 2005 on a work visa and worked as a construction labourer is also a distributor of Hindi and Punjabi films in Spain and Portugal. “I have been distributing Punjabi films for past couple of years. My first Hindi film was Kesari Bharat, War and Dabangg 3,” says Jethi who has acted in a few Punjabi movies, and aspires to explore Hindi cinema. “I would love to be a part of Bollywood. I want to be a part of films like Angrezi Medium, Andhadhun (2018) and Pink (2016). I think it’s time for me to work in my country,” Jethi signs off.