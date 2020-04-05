‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr writes emotional birthday post: ‘Our family has lost friends and relatives over last several weeks’

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 10:25 IST

Actor Robert Downey Jr turned 55 on Saturday but his birthday was far from happy. The actor shared a Facebook post on Sunday, talking about all the friends and relatives he has lost recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Downey shared a picture of himself wearing a protective mask and gloves. “First off, thanx for all the b-day wishes, much appreciated..Like so many, our family has lost friends and relatives over the last several weeks. The (well advised) inability to congregate , grieve , mourn, celebrate in a natural way has been less than ideal..When the time is right, I’ll pay proper homage to the fallen..Meanwhile, I feel driven to think of some new ways of communicating with y’all—Maybe give voice to YOUR struggles and insights during this unprecedented time? Maya Angelou would have turned 92 today, and I couldn’t agree more with her wisdom on the matter. ‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.’ I’ll check back soon Until then, stay Safe, Optimistic, Vigilant, And maybe most importantly-Connected, RDJ,” he wrote.

On his birthday, Downey received birthday wishes his fellow Avengers. Actors Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner all shared sweet messages for the Iron Man star on social media.

Mark, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a cute black-and-white photo of him giving Downey a tight hug. “Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man,” he wrote.

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Chris, who plays Captain America, shared a more composed but just as lovely picture of the two posing in front of the Avengers sign. “Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000,@RobertDowneyJr,” he wrote.

Hawkeye, Jeremy shared a video of confetti flying across a room and wrote, “Happy birthday @robertdowneyjr big squeeze brother ! Love you.”

Even ‘Thanos’ Josh Brolin shared a video of himself singing Happy Birthday for Downey. “You sweet man, you stud, you gift to humankind,” he wrote with his video.

Downey also shared a picture of one of author Maya Angelou’s book on Instagram, with whom he shares his birthday. “If u don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude...” #mayaangelou #happybirthday #Poet #Activist 1928-2014 It’s an honor to share a birthday with this great #woman, and a necessity to express my #gratitude to the following— #Healthcare workers, Personal care and home health aides, First responders, Anyone in an active service job, As well as law enforcement, the National Guard,all Armed Services,etc... Anyone braving exposure in the #service of others— Proudly, RDJ,” he wrote.

Downey was last seen in Dolittle,which tanked at the box office. His last outing as Iron Man was 2019’s Avengers: Endgame but there are rumours that he will be seen as Tony Stark again i n upcoming Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow.

