It Chapter 2 assembles all its grown-up losers in first official cast photo

Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and more came together to enjoy a pleasant ‘supper’ before a mad clown begins chasing them down. All the grown-up members of The Losers Club assembled for the first official cast photo for It Chapter 2, posted by the film’s Twitter handle on Monday.

“Back to Derry with these Losers,” read the tweet with a photo of Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The entire cast is seen posing like Christ and his men in Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting, The Last Supper.

The second chapter of the hit horror movie will star Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and Bean as Stanley Uris. The film is expected to release next year on September 6.

A still from It.

The 2017 movie starred Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Jeremy Wray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley). Bill Skarsgard played the scary ghost clown, Pennywise and will reprise his role in the second chapter as well.

