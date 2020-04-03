Jennifer Aniston surprises coronavirus positive frontline nurse with $10000 gift card

hollywood

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 20:30 IST

American actor Jennifer Aniston used her star power on Thursday to brighten the day of a coronavirus frontline worker, who tested positive for the virus. Aniston surprised her with a $10,000 gift card.

According to Fox News, the 51-year-old star appeared as a surprise guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the purpose of surprising a cardiovascular nurse from Utah, who contracted the novel virus. Kimmel welcomed the nurse, named Kimball Fairbanks, to the show via a live video chat. The nurse, who is a mother of two, said she began feeling sick a few days after working a shift at her hospital last week.

Fairbanks said, "I kind of felt like I got hit by a train. But I think I just have really mild symptoms. I feel like I have a head cold combined with the flu. It feels decently manageable so that's good. "Kimmel informed Fairbanks that she had a surprise planned to cheer her up. Seconds later, Aniston appeared on the screen from her home.

The actor said, "Hi, honey, it's so good to meet you. I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you're doing. I just, I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You're just phenomenal." To which Kimball replied, who was in a state of shock with a wide smile on her face and hand on her chest, "Wow it's so good to meet you. I really appreciate that."

Aniston asked Fairbanks how she was feeling. To which she replied, "I woke up today and decided I'm not going to be sick any longer." Fairbanks explained that due to her positive test result, she has been furloughed from work at the hospital. She is now in quarantine and cannot be near her family, including her 4-year-old and 18-month-old daughters, for two weeks.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston reacts to Brad Pitt crying while watching her acceptance speech: ‘No!’

Kimmel asked her how she's been able to prepare food for herself and the nurse said she's been mainly ordering delivery. Aniston told the nurse, who erupted in laughter, "Oh, that's good because you know what? You're going to be getting 10,000 USD gift certificate from Postmates."

To which Kimmel added that each of the nurses on Fairbanks' floor will also receive Postmates gift cards Jennifer also informed Kimmel of what's going on inside her home in Los Angeles and revealed that she hasn't left the house in "three weeks."

Follow @htshowbiz for more