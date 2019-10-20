Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot in star-studded wedding ceremony

hollywood

Months after Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s engagement in February, the pair tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday. The wedding was attended by some very special guests, including her family and friends, and celebrities such as Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Sienna Miller.

Among the dazzling stars were also director David O Russell, Adele, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer and Cameron Diaz, who also attended the reception that followed, reported People magazine.

Lawrence and Maroney opted for the Belcourt of Newport castle, which was built in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The couple's rehearsal dinner took place on Friday, during which Lawrence and Maroney hosted a clambake under a white tent. One of Lawrence's representatives confirmed to People that the actor and Maroney exchanged the rings in February.

The 28-year-old star was then spotted with a ring on her finger while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with 34-year-old Maroney, at Raoul's, a French restaurant in New York City. In June, she called Maroney "the greatest human being I've ever met."

"He really is, and he gets better," she added while speaking on Catt Sadler's podcast Naked with Catt Sadler. "I don't know, I started with the basics," the actor continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just -- this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's -- you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney."

Following their engagement, a source told People that Maroney "is an ideal mate for Jennifer," adding, "They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it. They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion."

