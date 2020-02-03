e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Joaquin Phoenix at BAFTAs: ‘I have not done everything in my power to ensure stuff that I worked on are inclusive’

Joaquin Phoenix at BAFTAs: ‘I have not done everything in my power to ensure stuff that I worked on are inclusive’

Joaquin Phoenix gave an honest and important message about inclusivity and systematic racism in Hollywood in his Leading Actor acceptance speech at BAFTAs.

hollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2020 15:34 IST

Indo Asian News Service, London
Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Joaquin Phoenix felt “conflicted” about his win at the 2020 British Academy of Film and Television Film Awards (BAFTAs) as he took the stage to condemn “systemic racism” in his acceptance speech. The 45-year-old actor on Sunday won the award for Best Leading actor for Joker, but took the opportunity to address the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, reports Daily Mail.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to be here tonight. BAFTAs have always been very supportive of my career and I’m deeply appreciative. But I hate to say I also feel conflicted, because so many of my fellow actors don’t have that same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here,” he said.

 

“I think that’s the message we have contributed so much to our medium and our industry. I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, this is not a self-righteous condemnation. I have not done everything in my power to ensure the stuff that I worked on are inclusive. We have to do the hard to work to truly understand systemic racism. I think that it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuated and benefited from the system of oppression that dismantle it, and that’s on us. Thank you,” he added.

Also read: Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan fly to Goa, he says they ‘had a blast’. See pic

After making his speech, and receiving a round of applause, the actor initially left the podium without his award, and had to be called back to take it with him.

This year, Hollywood films Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Irishman leading the nomination pack at the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs) sparked off criticism that the British film awards lack diversity in its main acting categories.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News