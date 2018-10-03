Johnny Depp says he didn’t hit ex Amber Heard: She was at a party the next day

Johnny Depp has opened up about his split with wife Amber Heard, stating that he will never stop fighting for the alleged abuse, his loss of money and the drama that ensued in the year after his divorce.

In a recent interview with GQ, the Pirates of the Caribbean star detailed his side of the story as he mentioned his struggles with Heard and his former business managers, reported E!Onlne.

He said, "She was at a party the next day. Her eye wasn't closed. She had her hair over her eye, but you could see the eye wasn't shut. Twenty-five feet away from her, how am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would have done. I might look stupid, but I am not."

He also claimed that even police couldn't find a sign of abuse on her body, even though the leaked video of the alleged counter suggested otherwise to some. He said, "I mean, they spoke to the police, but the police saw nothing and they offered her an emergency medical technician. She said no. Police saw nothing on her, no marks, and then they offered her an EMT to have a look at her and she says no and I don't know if it was the next day or a couple of days later, but then there was a bruise. There was a red mark and then there was a brown bruise."

Actor Johnny Depp performs with the Hollywood Vampires band during the Hellfest music Festival in Clisson.

During the interview, the 55-year-old agreed that he has been physical towards the paparazzi, but to say he would hurt someone he loves "couldn't even sound like me."

As for the ‘leaked’ video, Depp said, “The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get, you know?”

The actor also mentioned how difficult it would have been for his 14-year-old son, John Christopher Depp III, and daughter Lily-Rose Depp, to go to school and hear stuff about their parents.

“To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me. So, initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know? I knew it was going to stick on me and it would get weirder. Keep going, you know? Go nuts. I ain’t going to get into a pissing contest with someone about it. Spit out what you need to spit out and, you know, my attorneys will take care of the rest. I never went out and spoke about the sh*t. But of course I care what my family and my kids think. I mean, you realise right away, essentially, that what is being done is the commencement of what they hope is to be your funeral. And worse than that, to take away future earnings that are for my kids, you know? I do this shit for my kids, man. How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there’s no truth to it whatsoever? I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?’ Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?”

He trailed off in the interview, saying that Heard was "something" to him since he did "marry her somehow."

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 17:35 IST