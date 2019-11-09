Joker is most profitable comic book movie ever made, earning 15 times its budget at box office

hollywood

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:59 IST

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is breaking new record every week. Just shy of crossing the $1 billion collection at the box office, it has already become the most profitable comic book movie.

According to a report in Forbes, the film was made on a budget of $62.5 million and has collected $957 million at the domestic and overseas box office, combined. The films has earned 15.3 times its budget, dethroning 1994’s The Mask from the top position.

The Mast was made on a budget of $23 million and made $351 million. Other profitable comic books movies include:

Venom: $854 million on a $90 million budget

Batman: $411 million on a $35 million budget

Deadpool: $783 million on $58 million budget

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: $200 million on a $13.5 million budget

‘..It’s the third-cheapest $900 million grosser of all time after Bohemian Rhapsody ($905 million on a $52 million budget) and The Lion King ($968 million on a $55 million budget in 1994). When it tops $1 billion worldwide in the next week or so, it’ll be the cheapest movie to do so, with a budget just under the $63 million spent by Jurassic Park back in 1993,” the Forbes report reads. It also mentions that Joker has earned this feat without a China release, without the lure of 3D and despite the R rating.

Not only this, but the movie has broken a number of other records including crossing Deadpool’s collection -- $783 million -- to emerge as the top-grossing R-rated title of all time. Meanwhile, in its run in India, the Phoenix starrer crossed Rs 50 crore mark almost a fortnight after its release.

The film offers a new take on the origin story of the rise of Batman’s maniacal arch-enemy, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian’s descent into madness. While Phoenix has received rave reviews for his portrayal of the iconic Batman villain, the film has been facing flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.

Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

