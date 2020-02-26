e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Jurassic World: Dominion begins shooting with Chris Pratt after title reveal

Jurassic World: Dominion begins shooting with Chris Pratt after title reveal

Chris Pratt is already back in the makeup chair to begin shoot for Jurassic World: Dominion, a third in the hit dino franchise.

hollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:41 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Chris Pratt has shared pictures from the sets of the new Jurassic World movie.
Chris Pratt has shared pictures from the sets of the new Jurassic World movie.
         

The third chapter in the Jurassic World franchise has been titled Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow has revealed. The filmmaker, who rebooted Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise with 2015’s Jurassic World, is back on the director’s chair after sitting out on second movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce that filming on the third instalment has commenced. He shared the image of a clapperboard that revealed the title of the film as Jurassic World: Dominion. Actor Chris Pratt also shared a tweet that reads, “Day 1 of 100 JURASSIC WORLD do*min*ion /d@’miny@n/ 1. sovereignty or control. “man’s attempt to establish dominion over nature” #JurassicWorldDominion Hold onto your butts.”

 

American actor Bryce Dallas Howard and Pratt mark their return to the franchise, while the original Jurassic Park actors Jeff Goldblum as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcom, Laura Dern returning as paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant are also included in the film. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise are also on the call sheet.

Laura Dern also shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Shall we?#JurassicWorldDominion.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final moments of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom suggested that the dinosaurs would be inheriting the Earth. The title of the newly revealed Jurassic World movie evidences the same.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg. Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres on June 11, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Hyundai releases interior image of India-bound i20
Hyundai releases interior image of India-bound i20
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News