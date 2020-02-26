Jurassic World: Dominion begins shooting with Chris Pratt after title reveal

hollywood

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:41 IST

The third chapter in the Jurassic World franchise has been titled Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow has revealed. The filmmaker, who rebooted Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise with 2015’s Jurassic World, is back on the director’s chair after sitting out on second movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce that filming on the third instalment has commenced. He shared the image of a clapperboard that revealed the title of the film as Jurassic World: Dominion. Actor Chris Pratt also shared a tweet that reads, “Day 1 of 100 JURASSIC WORLD do*min*ion /d@’miny@n/ 1. sovereignty or control. “man’s attempt to establish dominion over nature” #JurassicWorldDominion Hold onto your butts.”

American actor Bryce Dallas Howard and Pratt mark their return to the franchise, while the original Jurassic Park actors Jeff Goldblum as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcom, Laura Dern returning as paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant are also included in the film. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise are also on the call sheet.

Laura Dern also shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Shall we?#JurassicWorldDominion.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final moments of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom suggested that the dinosaurs would be inheriting the Earth. The title of the newly revealed Jurassic World movie evidences the same.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg. Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres on June 11, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more