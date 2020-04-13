e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Keanu Reeves’ Brazilian lookalike takes internet by storm, says it helps him flirt

Keanu Reeves’ Brazilian lookalike takes internet by storm, says it helps him flirt

Keanu Reeves has a Brazilian lookalike. Check out his pictures here.

hollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Keanu Reeves and his Brazilian doppelganger.
Keanu Reeves and his Brazilian doppelganger.
         

A Brazilian doppelganger of Keanu Reeves is taking the internet by storm. Marcos Jeeves -- that’s not his real name -- says that being a Keanu lookalike has its perks, especially among the ladies.

He told GQ, “Yes, I am single and looking like Keanu Reeves really helps me. Some women come to praise me in the comments on my Instagram photos. But I always maintain respect and do not use the fact of looking like him to take advantage of any situation, including my followers.”

Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike Manasi Naik is a hit on Tik Tok and Instagram. See pics here

Jeeves said that his uncanny resemblance to Reeves was first noticed when he was a high schooler. “A friend of mine from high school, after watching Point Break, spoke about how it had an actor in the film very similar to me and recommended that I watch the film. Then my admiration for him began,” he said.

Check out some of his photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

I'm Marcos Jeeves 10/02/2020

A post shared by Marcos Jeeves (@marcosjeeves) on

 

View this post on Instagram

I'm Marcos Jeeves 16/10/2019

A post shared by Marcos Jeeves (@marcosjeeves) on

 

View this post on Instagram

I'm Marcos Jeeves

A post shared by Marcos Jeeves (@marcosjeeves) on

Reeves, meanwhile, is on a career renaissance. The actor has appeared in three successful John Wick films, with a fourth one already greenlit. He was filming the fourth instalment of The Matrix before all film production was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film reportedly also features Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News