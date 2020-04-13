Keanu Reeves’ Brazilian lookalike takes internet by storm, says it helps him flirt

hollywood

A Brazilian doppelganger of Keanu Reeves is taking the internet by storm. Marcos Jeeves -- that’s not his real name -- says that being a Keanu lookalike has its perks, especially among the ladies.

He told GQ, “Yes, I am single and looking like Keanu Reeves really helps me. Some women come to praise me in the comments on my Instagram photos. But I always maintain respect and do not use the fact of looking like him to take advantage of any situation, including my followers.”

Jeeves said that his uncanny resemblance to Reeves was first noticed when he was a high schooler. “A friend of mine from high school, after watching Point Break, spoke about how it had an actor in the film very similar to me and recommended that I watch the film. Then my admiration for him began,” he said.

Reeves, meanwhile, is on a career renaissance. The actor has appeared in three successful John Wick films, with a fourth one already greenlit. He was filming the fourth instalment of The Matrix before all film production was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film reportedly also features Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role.

