e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Kirk Douglas to be included in Oscars’ in memoriam segment as a last-minute addition

Kirk Douglas to be included in Oscars’ in memoriam segment as a last-minute addition

This year's Academy Award's 'In Memoriam' section will feature Kirk Douglas. His demise at the age of 103 on Wednesday led to overwhelming tributes from the Hollywood film fraternity.

hollywood Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:36 IST

Asian News International
Actor Kirk Douglas, 90, is photographed during an interview about his life, film career and his new book Let's Face It.
Actor Kirk Douglas, 90, is photographed during an interview about his life, film career and his new book Let's Face It.(REUTERS)
         

This year's Academy Award's 'In Memoriam' section will feature Kirk Douglas. His demise at the age of 103 on Wednesday led to overwhelming tributes from the Hollywood film fraternity.

As per Variety, the tributes resulted in end moment edits to the "in memoriam" package, which had been completed earlier but was re-edited to incorporate the screen icon.

However, it is not clear yet if the Oscars will have any other tributes to one of the golden era Hollywood members.

Given Douglas' stature in the industry, it didn't come as a surprise that the Academy modified the "in memoriam" section to include the veteran actor. But, in the past, the organisation has faced blowback for failing to include major filmmakers and performers in its list of the departed.

In 2019, the Oscars were criticised for ignoring Singin' in the Rain director Stanley Donen, Oscar-nominee Sondra Locke, and Oscar-nominee Carol Channing in the "in memoriam" reel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
EC red flags Kejriwal’s video tweet, says it could disturb communal harmony
EC red flags Kejriwal’s video tweet, says it could disturb communal harmony
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
How to check if someone has unfollowed you on Instagram
How to check if someone has unfollowed you on Instagram
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
At Assam event, PM Modi seeks to assuage concerns of state’s CAA protesters
At Assam event, PM Modi seeks to assuage concerns of state’s CAA protesters
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
In the fast lane: Top cars and bikes showcased at Auto Expo 2020
In the fast lane: Top cars and bikes showcased at Auto Expo 2020
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News