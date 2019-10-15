Kit Harington says his Game of Thrones experience will come handy for Marvel’s The Eternals

hollywood

Kit Harington is both “excited and terrified” to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with upcoming movie The Eternals and he believes his experience on his breakout show HBO’s Game of Thrones will prove to be useful.

Harington is the second star from the epic fantasy show, who is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut after fellow-actor Richard Madden joined the film’s team earlier this year. The 32-year-old actor will essay the role of Dane Whitman, who goes by the name of Black Knight in the comics. He is the wielder of iconic sword, the Ebony Blade. At the ACE Comic Con in Chicago, the actor opened up about the much-anticipated project.

“Really what I’m excited about is getting involved in a new world, in a new universe. Coming here, I can see just how passionate people are about this world...

“I’m just thrilled, it’s a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about, and one that, without saying too much, on the surface can look a little bit like Jon Snow... but actually, I think there’s a lot to be done that’s different,” Harington said.

The actor said most of the actors who have previously joined the MCU came with no experience of toplining a big-budget franchise but that is not the case with him.

“I’ve lived with ‘Thrones’ for ten years, I’ve known a big franchise and something that’s created a world and it has a huge fan base. So for both reasons, I’m excited and terrified. I know the responsibility of actors who came into Thrones knowing that they’re playing a beloved character and that they had a responsibility to fans and to people to do something with that character. And for me, looking at this new universe, I’m prepared because I’ve been part of a universe... but I also have been part of a universe, so I am terrified.”

Harington also dished out few teasers about his character, which, he says, is a departure from his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow. “I’m going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don’t know what I can say about it, I’m scared to sort of even mention it. I’m trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m playing a superhero and he’s got a sword,” he said.

The Eternals, being directed by Chloe Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, will also feature Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan and Gemma Chan. The film will release in November next year.

