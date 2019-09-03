Kristen Stewart was told to tone down her sexuality if she wanted to ‘get a Marvel movie’

hollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:41 IST

Actor Kristen Stewart has said that she was told to tone down her sexuality if she wanted ‘to get a Marvel movie’. Kristen spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about growing up in the limelight, and her much publicised relationship with fellow Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” she said about why they never publicly spoke about their relationship. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’”

Kristen and Robert broke up when she was caught in an affair with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. She offered a public apology for her behaviour.

“Well,” she continued, “I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it.”

Kristen Stewart gestures during a photocall for the film Seberg. ( AFP )

Speaking about her bisexuality, she said, “I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.’ I don’t want to work with people like that.”

She added, “Like what, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview? I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian’, but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual’. And people like to know stuff, so what the f**k are you?” She said that she appreciates the fact that ‘we’re all becoming ambiguous’.

Also read: Kristen Stewart defies Cannes’ red carpet policy, ditches heels. See pics

“I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous,” she said. “And it’s this really gorgeous thing.”

The actor has appeared in a variety of projects since Twilight ended, including big budget and independent films. She will return to franchise filmmaking next with the reboot of Charlie’s Angels. Since she broke up with Pattinson, Kristen has dated musician St. Vincent, model Stella Maxwell and stylist Sara Dinkin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 18:33 IST