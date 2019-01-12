Latest Avengers: Endgame fan theory believes Thanos will redeem himself, will share Loki’s arc

If the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe had one quibble over the year, it was with the lack of powerful villain which justified the Avengers. That was till Thanos walked onto the scene and decimated half of the world’s most powerful heroes. As the fans are still having nightmares about the climax of Avengers: Infinity War, a new fan theory draws parallels between Thanos and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. It also goes on to say that Thanos will redeem himself in Avengers: Endgame.

The theory suggests that Thanos will be redeemed and will have an anti-hero’s arc, a lot like Loki’s. The fan writes, “The Russo Brother’s made it clear that Infinity War was through Thanos point-of-view and the Avengers and Guardian’s are his obstacles. Thanos is certain, and even knows that his ambitions are the right thing to do - unlike any other villain in the MCU. Infinity War starts, and ends with Thanos. It describes Thanos journey as he eliminates the obstacles to get all infinity stones, and overcomes his biggest challenge - sacrificing Gamora for the soul stone.”

The fact that the film makes you empathise with Thanos plays a big part in this theory. “We can’t help but feel bad for him as the movie connected us with this character. Thanos does not hesitate to disintegrate the universe, and he has succeeded. He obtained the stones, fair and square - leaving it up to the remaining Avengers to reverse or reduce the snap.”

Talking about how Thanos will be redeemed, it says, “Now back to the redeeming Thanos moment, this can be supported using Loki’s villain arc example, which will contract Josh Brolin for further movies. Loki was not killed in the first Avengers movie, so they can have chances to redeem him up until Thor Ragnarok. Tom Hiddlestone had the total of five MCU films, and Thanos is at (so far) two, discluding end credits scene. So what if they can turn his villain arc around, and change him from what we knew as the “baddy” in Infinity War. Also, a mere-two films isn’t enough.”

The fact that there has been a 10-year investment in the Mad Titan also bolsters this theory. “Ultron wasn’t a character that was a 10-year investment: simply just an immediate consequence of the violence in the world and lack of peace than what the artificial intelligence program intended. He still affected the Avengers story arc, later on.Thanos, a living alien with a personality, will learn to consider his ambitions, and furthermore be of service to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the theory says.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 17:27 IST