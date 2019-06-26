Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis, says ‘We can change the world!’

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has shared an Instagram post, raising awareness about the ongoing water crisis in Chennai. “We can change the world!” the Oscar-winning star wrote, alongside a BBC story about the crisis.

DiCaprio had visited India in 2015, to film a segment for his 2016 documentary film, Beyond the Flood. During his visit, DiCaprio interviewed Sunita Narain of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). He also visited the Taj Mahal on his trip.

Water in four of Chennai’s main reservoirs has depleted to less than 1%. Most of the population, the BBC reports, is dependant on state-run and private water tankers. Several hotels and restaurants have been closed. The Central Water Commission reporting a rainfall deficit of 41% in Tamil Nadu.

DiCaprio is a vocal environmentalist, and has spoken about climate change at the UN, and via the several documentaries he has produced on the subject. He founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, dedicated to promoting environmental awareness, in 1998, shortly after gaining worldwide fame for his performance in Titanic. Through his foundation, the actor has raised millions of dollars to help protect the environment.

DiCaprio has protested US president Donald Trump’s stand on climate change, and has even spoken to Pope Francis about the issue. In his acceptance speech at the 2016 Oscars, the actor said, “Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”

DiCaprio will next be seen Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino and also starring Brad Pitt, among many others. The film is slated for an August release in India.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:31 IST