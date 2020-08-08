Mark Ruffalo relives his greatest Marvel goof-up, says ‘If I haven’t been kicked out by now, no one will’

Actor Mark Ruffalo, famous for letting slip spoilers related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet about his past gaffes. Ruffalo was responding to a meme: “Confessions that can get your [blank] card revoked.”

“If I haven’t been kicked out by now, no one will,” sharing a clip from an interview that took place at the D23 Expo, ahead of Avengers: Infinity War. In the interview, Ruffalo seemingly revealed that there would be multiple casualties in the film. “Wait until you see the next one… everybody dies!” the Hulk actor had said, while his co-star Don Cheadle had a visible reaction.

Ruffalo, along with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, has a reputation for revealing spoilers about the MCU. He also accidentally live streamed the opening few minutes of Thor: Ragnarok from the premiere, until someone realised and told him to turn off Instagram.

Marvel president Kevin Feige spoke about Ruffalo and Holland in an interview to Empire magazine. He’d said, “The truth is that Tom is amazing, and has kept a lot of secrets. About the two-millionth time it came up about him being terrible with secrets, he came up to me and said, ‘You know, I do keep a lot of secrets...’ I know, but it’s a thing now, a fun thing, so let’s lean into it. And he’ll go off and spoil something else. We did not take any special measures for Tom or Mark Ruffalo, who has a tendency to let his phone record at all times and all places. But they’re also both so lovely that you can’t get that mad.”

Holland will return in a third Spider-Man solo film, but there has been no word about Ruffalo starring in his own Hulk movie.

