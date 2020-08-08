e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Mark Ruffalo relives his greatest Marvel goof-up, says ‘If I haven’t been kicked out by now, no one will’

Mark Ruffalo relives his greatest Marvel goof-up, says ‘If I haven’t been kicked out by now, no one will’

Actor Mark Ruffalo, reliving his greatest Marvel goof-up, has said that if he wasn’t fired, no one will be.

hollywood Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk in a still from Avengers: Endgame.
Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk in a still from Avengers: Endgame.
         

Actor Mark Ruffalo, famous for letting slip spoilers related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet about his past gaffes. Ruffalo was responding to a meme: “Confessions that can get your [blank] card revoked.”

“If I haven’t been kicked out by now, no one will,” sharing a clip from an interview that took place at the D23 Expo, ahead of Avengers: Infinity War. In the interview, Ruffalo seemingly revealed that there would be multiple casualties in the film. “Wait until you see the next one… everybody dies!” the Hulk actor had said, while his co-star Don Cheadle had a visible reaction.

 

Ruffalo, along with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, has a reputation for revealing spoilers about the MCU. He also accidentally live streamed the opening few minutes of Thor: Ragnarok from the premiere, until someone realised and told him to turn off Instagram.

Marvel president Kevin Feige spoke about Ruffalo and Holland in an interview to Empire magazine. He’d said, “The truth is that Tom is amazing, and has kept a lot of secrets. About the two-millionth time it came up about him being terrible with secrets, he came up to me and said, ‘You know, I do keep a lot of secrets...’ I know, but it’s a thing now, a fun thing, so let’s lean into it. And he’ll go off and spoil something else. We did not take any special measures for Tom or Mark Ruffalo, who has a tendency to let his phone record at all times and all places. But they’re also both so lovely that you can’t get that mad.”

Also read: The real reason Mark Ruffalo hasn’t starred in a solo Hulk movie for Marvel: ‘It’ll never happen’

Holland will return in a third Spider-Man solo film, but there has been no word about Ruffalo starring in his own Hulk movie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Kozhikode plane crash not an accident but murder’: Air safety expert
‘Kozhikode plane crash not an accident but murder’: Air safety expert
AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport suffers bird hit, take-off aborted
AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport suffers bird hit, take-off aborted
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kozhikode’s table-top runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
Kozhikode’s table-top runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
‘Wait for the outcome of probe into Kerala plane crash’: Union civil aviation minister
‘Wait for the outcome of probe into Kerala plane crash’: Union civil aviation minister
Kozhikode crash: One boarded his last plane, another missed it in a narrow escape
Kozhikode crash: One boarded his last plane, another missed it in a narrow escape
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In