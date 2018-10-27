Marvel boss reveals when Avengers 4 trailer will land, says Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 on hold

Despite all the Reddit theories and constant leaks, the title of Avengers 4 and when its trailer is landing has been a mystery to the fans. They have looked and looked but are yet to get any answers. Marvel has been successful in keeping these most important details close to its heart ever since Thanos’ snap killed half the population of universe and the interest in the franchise rocketed sky-high.

While no definite answers are in yet, Marvel president Kevin Feige spoke to entertainment journalist Erick Weber at a Black Panther event in Los Angeles, and shared some details. Weber tweeted that the trailer for Avengers 4 will land by the end of the year, as per Feige.

OK, here we go, 3 quick questions, answers direct from Kevin Feige's mouth



1) AVENGERS 4 trailer "before the end of the year"

2) Namor COULD make an appearance, still deciding IF & when

3) GUARDIANS 3 status "on hold" — 𝗘𝗪𝗲𝗯 (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018

Earlier, this year, Marvel fans were shocked to know that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had been fired by Disney after controversial tweets from Gunn’s past were highlighted on social media. The film’s cast had supported Gunn, with Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista being the most vocal.

It appeared that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 would still happen with a new director and perhaps at a later date. However, Feige has now confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy’s current status is officially “on hold.” Does that mean the film is dead or is Marvel still mulling over project details is something we will know in the future.

Feige also revealed that Marvel is moving forward on Eternals, a Black Widow movie, and streaming shows starring Loki and Scarlet Witch.

The fourth Avengers film has been scheduled for a May, 2019 release. The film will reportedly conclude this phase in the MCU, opening doors for a new set of characters to take up the mantle. Future MCU plans will likely introduce the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, both teams whose rights will switch over to Marvel after parent company Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 15:45 IST