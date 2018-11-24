Marvel head Kevin Feige remembers his last conversation with Stan Lee

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has penned an emotional essay in memory of late Stan Lee, recalling his last meeting with the legendary comic books writer.

Lee, who revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes characters such as Spider-Man, Thor and The Hulk, died on November 12 at the age of 95.

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

“He was very nice in my interactions with him, including what ended up being my final conversation with him about two weeks before he died,” Feige wrote in the essay, published on Entertainment Weekly. “... Did he know that his time was running out? I don’t know. In hindsight, he was slightly more wistful than I’d seen him before. He talked about the past more than I had ever heard him talk about the past. So maybe on some level, he knew,” he added.

Feige said Lee started their conversation by joking about his cameos in upcoming Marvel films.

“When I sat down by his chair in our last meeting, the very first thing he said was: ‘I know you want me to star in the next movie, but I have to just stick to the cameos. You’ll have to leave the starring roles to the other actors. I’m sorry’,” he wrote.

Fans leave tributes on Stan Lee's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame shortly after the news that the Marvel founder died aged 95 was made public, in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2018. (AFP)

Feige said Lee would always be willing to try new things in his cameos that he had been doing for many years.

“He would show up to the movie sets game for anything. But one thing he would always do is try to add more lines. He always would joke — but not really joke — about wanting more lines, although he understood why we couldn’t,” he said.

“God forbid he would start to overshadow the hero. That was something a character like Stan Lee could easily do,” Feige concluded.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 16:13 IST