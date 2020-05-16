Marvel insider who leaked Avengers Endgame details reveals how X-Men will join MCU, says John Krasinski is in talks

hollywood

Ever since Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets (and even before it), fans have speculated about how the Fantastic Four and the X-Men could be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, an insider who’d previously leaked accurate information about Avengers: Endgame and Marvel’s Phase Four, has revealed how the superheroes could be introduced into the MCU.

The alleged insider wrote on Twitter, “MCU’s Fantastic Four and X-Men will be primarily based on their Earth-1610 counterparts.” He also confirmed that “John Krasinski and Giancarlo Esposito is in talks to portray the leading roles. Ultimatum WILL NOT be adapted to the MCU.”

The Twitter account, under the name of Roger Wardell, had previously accurately revealed details from Endgame such as Thor’s overweight figure, Captain America’s ‘Hail Hydra’ moment, Stan Lee’s cameo being set in the 1970s, and appearances of Robert Redford and Frank Grillo. More recently, he’d revealed that Florence Pugh is playing Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and that Richard Madden had been cast in the Eternals.

The new titbit reveals that Marvel is indeed moving forward with the multiverse strategy, which was hinted at in previous films and will be explored in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This would explain why there has been no mention of the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU so far, and would also open the door for more stories featuring the original Avengers, some of whom have been retired or killed off.

As for the casting of Krasinski, reports have been swirling for a while that the actor is the top choice to play Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four reboot. Latest reports suggested that Krasinski, who was in the running to play Captain America, has even had talks with Marvel about directing the film.

“I would love to do it,” Krasinski told ComicBook in March. “I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that. I’m awaiting Kevin’s announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”

