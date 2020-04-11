e-paper
Mia Farrow says daughter Quincy has Covid-19: ‘Please send up a prayer’

Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with fans.

hollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:11 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Mia Farrow with daughter Quincy and granddaughter Coretta.
Veteran actor Mia Farrow has revealed that her adopted daughter Quincy has been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, the 75-year-old actor said Quincy has been forced to seek medical attention at a hospital.

“A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus,” Farrow tweeted.

 

Quincy Farrow-LePine, who was born as Kaeli-Sha, is the actor’s youngest child. Farrow had adopted Quincy in 1994 when she was just one-year-old, post the actor’s split from filmmaker Woody Allen.Quincy is married and has a baby daughter named Coretta.

Also read | Sunny Leone: ‘First thing I want to do after lockdown is drop my kids off to school and have a breather’

 

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has so far claimed the lives of over 100,000 people worldwide and infected 1.7 million others.

