Michelle Rodriguez says Liam Neeson is not racist because he kissed Viola Davis in Widows

Actor Michelle Rodriguez has defended actor Liam Neeson, who came under fire earlier this week for admitting that he once wanted to kill a black person for revenge, saying he is not racist. In an interview to Vanity Fair, Neeson’s Widows co-star Rodriguez said Neeson can’t be racist because he “made out with a black person”.

“It’s all (expletive). Liam Neeson is not a racist. Dude, have you watched ‘Widows’? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’ throat. You can’t call him a racist, ever. “Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue - so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all (expletive). Ignore it. He’s a loving man,” USA Today.com quoted Rodriguez as saying. Twitter was not so impressed by her explanation.

Anyone want to tell Michelle Rodriguez that sex and racism have nothing to do with each other? pic.twitter.com/GcEuKze540 — Mueller Is Not Done (@EthanObama) February 7, 2019

This can’t be the kiss Michelle Rodriguez is talking about. This looks like a hate crime if I’ve ever seen one. 🤮 yuck. pic.twitter.com/njsspv3Ppr — ❁Lavita Alize Jenkins❁ (@LaFawndah) February 7, 2019

Someone please tell Michelle Rodriguez that slave owners routinely raped Black women. That didn’t absolve them from being racists. Her defense of Liam Neeson is insulting. — Stephanie. (@qsteph) February 7, 2019

Michelle Rodriguez is the Gina Rodriguez of the 00’s like this isn’t the first time she’s said something insanely stupid and tone deaf. But here we are. Again. pic.twitter.com/bISorGbYMC — Bianca Belair Stan Account (@TVandSheetMasks) February 7, 2019

Im gonna need my Latina women to stay out of black men and women matters if it doesn't support them. Michelle Rodriguez and Gina Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/3tntpXleP4 — elisheva (@adiaperchanger) February 7, 2019

During the promotions of his upcoming film Cold Pursuit a few days ago, Neeson made a controversial statement.

He said: “I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody - I’m ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some (uses air quotes with fingers) ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

Shortly after the statement, he received backlash on social media and people started calling him racist.

