 Michelle Rodriguez says Liam Neeson is not racist because he kissed Viola Davis in Widows
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Michelle Rodriguez says Liam Neeson is not racist because he kissed Viola Davis in Widows

Michelle Rodriguezhas defended actor Liam Neeson, saying that he isn’t racist because he kissed a Viola Davis in Widows.

hollywood Updated: Feb 08, 2019 13:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Michelle Rodriguez,Liam Neeson,Viola Davis
Viola Davis and Liam Neeson worked together in Widows.

Actor Michelle Rodriguez has defended actor Liam Neeson, who came under fire earlier this week for admitting that he once wanted to kill a black person for revenge, saying he is not racist. In an interview to Vanity Fair, Neeson’s Widows co-star Rodriguez said Neeson can’t be racist because he “made out with a black person”.

“It’s all (expletive). Liam Neeson is not a racist. Dude, have you watched ‘Widows’? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’ throat. You can’t call him a racist, ever. “Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue - so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all (expletive). Ignore it. He’s a loving man,” USA Today.com quoted Rodriguez as saying. Twitter was not so impressed by her explanation.

During the promotions of his upcoming film Cold Pursuit a few days ago, Neeson made a controversial statement.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt, tells her to grow a spine

He said: “I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody - I’m ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some (uses air quotes with fingers) ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

Shortly after the statement, he received backlash on social media and people started calling him racist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:49 IST

tags

more from hollywood