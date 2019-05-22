Natalie Portman denies having dated Moby, calls him ‘creepy, old man’

Actor Natalie Portman refuted rumours of having been in a relationship with singer-songwriter Moby, saying he was a "much older man being creepy with me."

Portman's statement comes after, Moby recently recalled their rumoured romance in his new memoir Then It Fell Apart, reported People. The 53-year-old singer claimed to have engaged in a brief romantic fling with Portman after meeting her backstage at one of his shows.

According to Portman, the singer's recollection of their time together was far from accurate. She didn't see him as a romantic partner but as a "creepy" older man.

"I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," Portman told Harper's Bazaar UK as cited by People.

The Oscar-winning actor stated that she was just 18 when they met, despite Moby's claims that she was 20. Although they struck up a friendship, it ended when she realised he had other intentions.

"I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, 'Let's be friends.' He was on tour and I was working shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate," she said.

Natalie Portman arrives for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. ( AFP )

The Thor actor also slammed him and his publisher, Faber and Faber, for not paying attention to the details of the story. She stated that the story is littered with "factual errors and inventions."

"There was no fact checking from him or his publisher -- it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn't the case. There are many factual errors and inventions," she said.

Moby's memoir Then It Fell Apart released earlier this month. "I was a bald binge drinker who lived in an apartment that smelled like mildew and old bricks and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me," he described in an excerpt from his memoir.

He went on to say that their romance ended when Portman revealed that she had met another man. Moby recalled, "I thought that I was going to have to tell her that my panic was too egregious for me to be in a real relationship, but one night on the phone she informed me that she'd met somebody else. I was relieved that I'd never have to tell her how damaged I was."

The book is not the first time that Moby has opened up about their alleged fling. In 2008, he told Spin as cited by People that they shared a "very brief affair".

First Published: May 22, 2019 16:40 IST