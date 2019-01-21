New Shazam video teases Superman-level action, Deadpool-style humour. Watch here

Warner Bros released a new TV spot for Shazam!, the studio’s upcoming DC superhero film, over the weekend. The one-minute ‘ad’ plays a lot like a new trailer, revealing unseen new footage and teasing the hotly anticipated follow-up to the most successful DC Extended Universe film of all time, Aquaman.

With just a few months to go before its release in April - the same month that we’ll get the final Game of Thrones season and Avengers: Endgame - the visual effects seem to have evolved. We see brief glimpses of large scale action scenes and see Shazam flying like Superman.

There is also room for humour, especially in the scene that shows Shazam going to a real estate agent to purchase a ‘lair’ for himself, preferably one on a cliff, overlooking the ocean.

DC is building Shazam as a comedic film, much like Fox’s Deadpool, but without the R-rated jokes. The footage we’ve seen so far focuses on the body-swap comedy angle of the story, which sees a teenage orphan meeting a wizard who endows him with the powers of a superhero.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the lead role, with Mark Strong playing the villainous Dr Thaddeus Sivana. Shazam! is directed by David F Sandberg and will follow Aquaman, the first billion dollar DCEU film.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:05 IST