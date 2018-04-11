Nicolas Cage says he would’ve been the perfect Joker

Actor Nicolas Cage believes he would have been a great Joker had he been given an opportunity to play the iconic comic book villain.

The 54-year-old actor, who played the superhero character Ghost Rider in two films and voiced Superman in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, said he has moved onto other things as his comic book days are behind him.

“I’m onto other things, but I always thought I’d make a great Joker and I always thought that I would’ve been a good villain in one of the Marvel (movies) like Doctor Doom. But, Doctor Doom you have to wear that mask, but I thought the story leading up to Doctor Doom could’ve been interesting,” Cage said, according to Contactmusic.

“At this point if I was to go back into the format it would probably have to be as a villain,” he added.

Cage said the role of Joker would “be the perfect” for him because he could “go even more off the rails” than he normally does.

