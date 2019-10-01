e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban are romancing in Italy, sharing selfies from their getaway. See pics

Keith Urban has shared stunning pictures from his holiday in Italy with wife and actor Nicole Kidman. Check them out.

hollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:36 IST

Asian News International
Keith Urban has shared new pictures of his holiday in Italy.
Keith Urban has shared new pictures of his holiday in Italy.
         

It seems that actor Nicole Kidman is having a great time with husband and singer Keith Urban during their recent romantic Italian vacation. The 51-year old singer shared an adorable selfie with his wife on Instagram.

 

In the beautiful snap, the couple is seen relaxing and enjoying the gorgeous scenery. In the picture, Kidman is seen standing with one arm around Urban and her other hand on his face while he smiles with both of his eyes closed.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young’

“Sunset in Firenze---- ... with my love. - KU,” Urban captioned the click. Apart from the selfie, Urban also gave a glimpse of their trip by sharing a picture of the sun setting over what People reports to be Florence’s, Ponte Vecchio.

The couple, who got hitched in 2006 and are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, aren’t shy about using vacation photo opportunities to celebrate their family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 11:36 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News