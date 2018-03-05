Oscars 2018: Rishi Kapoor thanks the Academy for honouring Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for paying tribute to Indian stars, Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi in the In Memoriam segment at the 2018 Oscars ceremony, held on Monday.

The 65-year-old actor expressed his gratitude to the Academy on Twitter. “Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi,” the actor wrote.

He is the nephew of the legendary actor, who passed away last year in December after a prolonged illness.

Rishi was a close associate of Sridevi, having acted opposite her in films such Chandni, Nagina and Gurudev among others.

The 54-year-old actor passed away on February 24 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel.

Rishi also said that Indians are taking the centrestage in international cinema and posted a video clip of the ceremony’s closing credits which showed his father actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s namesake as a co-producer.

“Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema!” he wrote.

