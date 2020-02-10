e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s joyous reaction to Parasite’s Best Picture win charms Twitter, fans couldn’t be happier

Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s joyous reaction to Parasite’s Best Picture win charms Twitter, fans couldn’t be happier

Twitter fell in love with Bong Joon Ho’s sweet reaction to his film Parasite winning Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday.

hollywood Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bong Joon Ho’s happy reaction to winning the Oscar won Twitter’s heart.
Director Bong Joon Ho swept the 92nd Academy Awards with his film Parasite. The film won four awards out of the six that it was nominated for including Best Picture, Best Direction, Best International Feature Film and also Best Original Screenplay.

A dark comic thriller, Parasite is the first South Korean film to win an Academy Award in any category and the first foreign language film to win Best Picture. Bong’s gleeful reaction to winning the award captured hearts all around the world. He is seen on stage, clutching the golden statue in his hand and smiling while looking at it.

In another set of two photos, he is seen resting, sitting on the floor backstage, catching a breath after raking in back-to-back awards. As he met the press after the ceremony, he posed with his two trophies, making them kiss. “It’s f**king crazy,” he said to raucous laughter and applause in the press room.

 

Fans loved seeing the humble, sweet side of him. “The way bong joon ho was the best thing about this award season. so happy he finally gets to go home that he missed so much and see his puppy after he swept all the awards and made history. king sh*t,” wrote one. “Bong Joon-ho turning his acceptance speech into a tribute to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino is an all-time favorite Oscar moment,” wrote another.

Even actor Priyanka Chopra was ecstatic about Parasite’s win. “Wow! It’s so emotional to see an international film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world, but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academy’s in the world. It’s time for representation. As people and as entertainers, we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to transcend boarders and languages, and tonight Parasite demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling, and making history as the first non English film to win Best Picture,” she wrote in a tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bong was nominated alongside Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Todd Phillips (Joker) and Sam Mendes (1917). “When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be honoured was a huge honour. I never thought I would win,” he said. “When people in the US were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list,” he said in his acceptance speech. He added he wished he could take a “Texas chain saw” and cut the Oscar into five pieces so all the nominees could share it.

Bong said he believes more international films could win top honours in the future, however, now that streaming services like Netflix have made movie-watching a global experience. His film Okja was also released on Netflix. Parasite, a critical and commercial success, features a cast largely unknown in the West. It tells the story of how an unemployed family of four living in a slum basement apartment comically con their way into the lives of one of Seoul’s wealthiest families before things begin to unravel.

'Public road can't be blocked indefinitely': SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
Govt will spell out stand on SC verdict on quotas today: Rajnath Singh
'Ridiculous material': Omar Abdullah's sister challenges his detention in SC
Congress fears AAP's return will hit its revival in Delhi
'Tip of the iceberg': WHO as coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China
Mercedes Brabus 800 Widestar: All about Ronaldo's $875,000 birthday gift
'Shameful end': IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Woa! Bill Gates bought a superyacht for Rs 4,600 crore
