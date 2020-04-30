e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Oscars and Golden Globes pay tribute to Irrfan Khan: ‘Left his imprint on global cinema, he will be greatly missed’

Oscars and Golden Globes pay tribute to Irrfan Khan: ‘Left his imprint on global cinema, he will be greatly missed’

The Oscars and the Golden Globes have paid tributes to Irrfan Khan on his death on Wednesday. See their notes here.

hollywood Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan died Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection.
Irrfan Khan died Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
         

The Academy and Golden Globe Awards have paid tributes to late actor Irrfan Khan on his death on Wednesday. Irrfan died in Mumbai at 53 after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (Oscars) remembered the internationally acclaimed star and shared a tweet about him. “A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and The Namesake, Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed,” tweeted the Academy. Khan’s Slumdog Millionaire was a recipient of the Oscar award in many categories.

 

 

Golden Globes also took to Facebook to share their condolences. “Sad news: Actor IRRFAN KHAN passed away yesterday at the age of 53 in Mumbai, India. He had been hospitalized the day before with a colon infection. Irrfan Khan was best known to international audiences for his roles in films like Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Puzzle, Jurassic World and the Golden Globe® winning Slumdog Millionaire. He first appeared on the big screen in the Golden Globe® nominated film Salaam Bombay. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Also read: ‘We abused your uninvited guests’: Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania pens emotional tribute

Irrfan died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. The last rites of the Life of Pi actor were performed at the Versova cemetery on Wednesday.

Irrfan was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health. With critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.

