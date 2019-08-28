Pak actor Mehwish Hayat claims Alia Bhatt’s song Prada is plagiarised, Shah Rukh Khan’s Bard of Blood is ‘anti-Pakistan’

hollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:43 IST

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has criticised Bollywood for alleged ‘hypocrisy’ and even claimed the recent Prada song that featured Alia Bhatt, was stolen from Pakistani songs. She also slammed Netflix’s Bard of Blood as “anti-Pakistan” in one of her recent tweets.

Shah Rukh Khan has produced Bard of Blood. “This just vindicates what I have been saying. Another week, and yet another anti-Pakistan project. ow can we wake up, smell the coffee and see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is? Shah Rukh Khan, be patriotic, nobody is stopping you - just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us,” Hayat tweeted.

This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is?@iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you - just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us. https://t.co/iCElRpJAa1 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 23, 2019

Several Twitter users pointed out the similarity between Pakistani song Gore Rang and the recent song Prada. Hayat tweeted, “I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs. Copyright violation and royalty payments obviously mean nothing to them.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says his assets will be divided between Abhishek, Shweta

Written by Shoaib Mansoor, Gore Rang Ka Zamana song was released as part of Vital Signs Volume 1.

Hayat had maintained her stance in an opinion piece written for CNN earlier. “Indian PM Modi has arguably co-opted and weaponised the country’s film industry. It’s difficult, often impossible, for Pakistani actors to find work in India,” she wrote.

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. "Copyright violation" and "royalty payments" obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 24, 2019

“Pakistan is a Muslim majority nation and Islamophobia is a top-down industry in India: at the top, hyper-nationalist films, songs and slogans teach the masses to hate. At the grassroots, Muslims have been killed for so-called crimes like eating beef,” Hayat said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 12:41 IST