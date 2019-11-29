Pamela Anderson writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges him to support veganism

hollywood

Concerned by the deteriorating Air Quality Index of Delhi, actor and honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Pamela Anderson wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to do his bit to save the environment by serving only vegan food at all official meetings and functions of the government.

In her letter, she pointed out that the raising of animals for dairy, meat, and eggs accounted for 20% of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. “With your country’s innovation and agricultural history, I’m sure that India-produced soy and other versatile foods can easily replace these damaging foods,” she wrote.

Pamela cited the pro-vegan initiatives of New Zealand, China, and Germany and wrote, “I appeal to you to show that India can equal or best them.” She also said that the United Nations has advised a “global shift to vegan eating” to save the environment.

The letter also highlighted that eating wholly plant-derived food not only spares animals a painful death at the slaughterhouse, but also brings down medical cost incurred due to diseases resulting from meat and dairy consumption, such as diabetes, colon and breast cancer, and heart disease.

Pamela has been a vegetarian activist for several years now, and often appears in PETA campaigns to promote the vegan lifestyle.

In an interview with The Guardian last year, the actor revealed that she gave up meat at a very young age, after witnessing the horrors of hunting game. “I decided to become vegetarian when I was a child. My father was a hunter and one day I found a dead deer, without its head, hanging outside our home, dripping blood into a bucket. I cried for days. It wasn’t hard for me to give up something so cruel. I got my father to stop hunting, too,” she said.

