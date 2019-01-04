Priyanka Chopra glows in a special new poster for Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic. See it here

Priyanka Chopra is featured in a new character poster for her upcoming Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic. The comedy also stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in lead roles, and their characters have also been featured in their own special posters.

Priyanka plays a character named Isabella in the film, who is reportedly a “yoga ambassador”. Her poster shows her wearing a loose, flowery dress, with a yellow bag slung over her shoulder. Each of the other members of the cast are also featured on individual posters, and a theatrical poster with Rebel Wilson’s character on it had already been released.

The film’s trailer showed Priyanka in a blink-and-miss appearance, performing what appeared to be a Bollywood-style song-and-dance number. Set pictures of the entire cast on the streets of New York, taking part in the big musical number, had also been shared online.

The film tells the story of an Australian woman who wakes up one day to find that her life has transformed into a rom-com movie, complete with a heartthrob romantic interest and a gay best friend.

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine on their character posters.

This is Priyanka’s third Hollywood film, after the critical and box office dud Baywatch and the indie drama A Kid Like Jake. She will make her return to Indian films with director Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actor married American singer Nick Jonas in December and the couple, along with their family members including Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra were all in Verbier, Switzerland, for New Year’s.

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Isn’t it Romantic.

Isn’t It Romantic is directed by Todd Strass-Schulson and is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:11 IST