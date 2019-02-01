Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas offers to replace Ben Affleck as Batman

Actor-singer Nick Jonas has offered to replace Ben Affleck in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Jonas made the statement in an Instagram comment.

Affleck on Thursday broke his silence regarding his future as the Dark Knight in a tweet, after months of speculation. Deadline broke the news that Warner Bros had slated the upcoming Batman movie for a July 2021 release, without Affleck. The actor tweeted his best wishes to director Matt Reeves, who is currently meeting with stars who could potentially play the role.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

In an Instagram post speculating who could replace Affleck as Batman, Jonas replied, “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.” The original post by HypeBeast read, “@benaffleck will be hanging up his role as Batman. The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed ‘The Batman’ focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight?”

Jonas has been making inroads into acting with a supporting role in Scream Queens and a cameo appearance in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. There is no word yet on whom Reeves is considering for the part.

Affleck had previously quelled rumours and said that he would be willing to play an ape for Reeves, who is known for his successful Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy. But recent reports said that both Affleck and Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, were no longer in Warner Bros’ plans for the future of the DC Extended Universe.

Affleck has played Batman in four films - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. Each of those films received poor critical reactions, although his performance was praised.

The DCEU recently delivered its most successful film, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, which became the first film in the series to make more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 15:04 IST