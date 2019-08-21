Rambo: Last Blood teaser out, Sylvester Stallone still has a lot to fight for. Watch

hollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:35 IST

Sylvester Stallone unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Rambo: Last Blood on Instagram on Tuesday. The 73-year-old actor shared the teaser and captioned it, “BRAND NEW TEASER !! I am re-posting this FULL frame! IT GETS BETTER THE 2ND TIME.. ‘They started it, I will end it!’ Rambo said. Coming September 20.”

The intense clip opens with a flashback to the first film in the franchise that depicts Stallone soaked in blood. The teaser majorly consists of quick cuts between action sequences revealed in the first teaser. However, the teaser gives a fair idea of the plot of the film as to what drives John Rambo on a violent mission of vengeance this time around.

Also read: Anushka Sharma’s bikini pic leads to hilarious memes, fans involve Priyanka Chopra too, see pics

“I finally came home to defend the only family I’ve ever known. All she’s got is me. She’s coming home,” says the character. “You started this. I’ll end it. I’m going to tear you apart.”

It looks like that a person close to Rambo will be kidnapped in the flick which will make him track her down.

The film also features Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 17:35 IST