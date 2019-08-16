Reality TV star says refusing one-night stand with Leonardo DiCaprio is one of her ‘bigger regrets in life’

hollywood

Reality TV star Whitney Port has said in a podcast appearance that she regrets turning down the opportunity of having a one-night stand with Leonardo DiCaprio a decade ago. Whitney, best known for The Hills, said the encounter would have taken place in 2009.

“I was nervous. I had never had a one-night stand,” she confessed, according to USA Today. “I didn’t want to be with him alone… I was way too nervous to do it and then I lost my chance and it’s really one of my bigger regrets in life.”

She said she met DiCaprio at a party and they exchanged numbers after he implied that he watched her show. After months of texting, she said that DiCaprio asked her out on a date, and asked if she’d want to come to his house afterwards. “He invited me back over to his house and I said ‘no,’” Whitney continued. “I have been dying to tell people this story for ages,” she said. “I feel like whenever I tell it to friends, no one believes me. If you didn’t think I was cool, now you probably do!”

Whitney is now married to Tim Rosenman, and has a two-year-old son. “I wonder if he would remember that we had this relationship,” she said.

DiCaprio is rumoured to be dating actor Camila Morrone currently. He most recently starred in director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also features Brad Pitt.

