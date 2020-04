Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva welcome second child, a baby boy, amid lockdown

hollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:07 IST

Amid the lockdown, veteran actor Richard Gere has welcomed his second child with wife Alejandra Silva. According to Spanish magazine Hola!, they are now parents of a baby boy, reports dailymail.co.uk. It is believed that they are enjoying the new addition to their family at their ranch outside New York.

The reports that Gere, 70, Silva, 37, were expecting their second child first surfaced in November. The immensely-private couple never officially confirmed the news.

The couple got married in April 2018, and announced they were expecting their first child together in August that year.

Silva and Gere, who met in 2014 at a luxury Italian boutique hotel Silva bought with her former husband, welcomed son Alexander in February 2019. Ahead of the birth that time, Gere said he was “not all at” worried about becoming an older parent, and wanted to be a “hands-on dad”.

