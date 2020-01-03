Richard Gere joins Gerard Butler, Emilia Clarke in celebrating New Year 2020 in India

hollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:25 IST

Hollywood stars Richard Gere and Gerard Butler welcomed 2020 in India with a high dose of spirituality. The Pretty Woman actor attended the opening ceremony of a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Thursday.

Butler took to Instagram on January 1 to share a picture from his trip. The picture, which shows Butler performing a ‘surya namaskar’ with the sprawling Himalayas before him, was captioned, “Let your light shine in to the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas.”

Industrialist Yash Birla, who had joined Butler on the trip, too shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he is seen posing with the star for the camera click. "Rishikesh is rising, London has not fallen.. 300 per cent..a day well spent and most memorable in the resonance of the holy Ganges @gerardbutler," Yash captioned the post.

Gere has often visited India, usually to attend talks and meet with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. A few days ago, Butler was also photographed at a service by the Dalai Lama, in Karnataka. The photos showed Butler seated among devotees and pilgrims.

Indian fans of the Hollywood star were elated to know of his India visit as scores of comments poured in on his post. Also spotted in the country was Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke, who was seen at the Jaipur airport recently.

