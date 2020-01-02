Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke rings in New Year 2020 in Jaipur: reports

tv

After celebrating the New Year with her mother in Jaipur, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has taken off to Delhi. While the actor herself has kept her visit to India on the down low, photographer Viral Bhayani shared a picture of her waiting in a queue at Jaipur airport. She is said to have taken an Air Asia flight to the capital.

This is Emilia’s second visit to India. In August this year, she shared pictures with her Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie and said that they were “robbed blind by monkeys” on their trip.

“NAMASKAR India. NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true,” she wrote.

Emilia, who was seen as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, opened up about her fear of being fired from the popular show after suffering two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013. “With the first one, I couldn’t let them know what had happened until they knew that I wasn’t going to die,” she said on Table Manners with Jessie Ware.

“So it took us three weeks to be like, ‘sorry for not answering the old emails. I’ve just been a bit, you know... I’m fine! By the way, everything’s great. I’m totally fine. I’m going to be back to work, nothing wrong’s with me. I’m all good.’ I just was, and consistently, so scared of being fired for whatever reason,” she said.

Emilia was last seen on screen in Paul Feig’s Last Christmas, alongside Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. The film enjoyed a good run at the box office and earned more than $100 million worldwide.

