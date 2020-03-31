e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Rita Wilson calls herself a Covid-19 survivor after returning home from quarantine with Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson calls herself a Covid-19 survivor after returning home from quarantine with Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson is calling herself Covid-19 survivor after returning from Australia after a long quarantine with husband Tom Hanks.

hollywood Updated: Mar 31, 2020 07:04 IST
Asian News International, Los Angeles
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both returned to the US.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both returned to the US.(Reuters)
         

Actor Rita Wilson called herself a ‘COVID 19 survivor’ after returning home from quarantine in Australia. Rita who tested positive for the coronavirus alongside husband Tom Hanks in Australia earlier this month in an Instagram post thanked God for both her good health and continued success.

As the couple acclimatised back into normal life in Los Angeles, Rita marked the importance of the date, 29 March, while sharing a series of pictures.

 

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy.......One year ago on March 29, I was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home,” Rita wrote.

Also read: Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Ramayana or Star Plus’ Siya Ke Ram, which was the best adaptation of the epic?

She further added: “All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a Covid-19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

 

Expressing her gratitude Wilson thanked god, fans, and also the medical professionals who got her through that time.

Celebrating the beauty of life she concluded, "I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

