Robert Downey Jr thinks this hero will defeat Thanos in Avengers Infinity War

What follows may be a spoiler to end all spoilers, or the lamest idea we have ever heard. Robert Downey Jr was in his usual fun mood when he shared his idea on how the climax for Avengers: Infinity War would unfold. He was speaking at a press event for the film’s promotion at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on Monday.

A journalist from Comicbook.com asked Downey and the crew who they thought was capable of defeating Thanos, the big bad villain in the upcoming film. While director Joe Russo said it will take all of the Avengers to bring him down, Downey had a better answer, one everyone wanted to hear.

“Here’s my guess - because I haven’t read the script. Because Jeremy Renner is not in the poster, I think he’s the only one that can beat Thanos! I think it’s Hawkeye! No, I think it’s Jeremy: only Jeremy can defeat him,” Downey said. His response was received with great laughter and cheers. Russo decided to chime in on the joke and exclaimed, “Hawkeye is Thanos!”

Film director Joe Russo, from left, actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan, Robert Downey Jr. and executive producer Trinh Tran share a laugh during Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War red carpet fan event in Singapore, Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP)

Renner has been no less than an enigma in this latest instalment of Avengers. One of the first six Avengers, he is nowhere to be seen in the posters, trailers or even on the promotional tours for the movie. His presence in the film has not been confirmed or denied by anyone associated with the film.

Russo Brothers told Cinemablend that “Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.” They elaborated: “He has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot in this film.”

Renner is also not shying away from teasing his fans. Days before the latest trailer was unveiled, he shared a fan-made poster that swapped every character on the poster with Hawkeye. He also attended a fan convention where he posed with Thanos’ infinity gauntlet. He shared that picture on Instagram too.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.

