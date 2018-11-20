Ryan Reynolds kidnaps Fred Savage for a nudity-free, curse-free Once Upon a Deadpool trailer. Watch

Deadpool has kidnapped The Princess Bride’s Fred Savage and is forcibly telling him the story of his adventures from Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds has shared the trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool, a PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2 which will be out this holiday season on December 12.

The video features a recreation of the iconic opening to 1987’s The Princess Bride, which featured Savage as a child, listening to a fairytale. It’s 31 years later and Deadpool has decided to tie Savage to his bed and feed him the curse-free, gore-free and nudity-free version of Deadpool 2.

Savage tells Deadpool that he actually prefers Marvel movies but Merc reminds him that the Deadpool movies are indeed Marvel. However, Savage responds, “But you’re Marvel licensed by Fox. It’s like if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback. It’s music, but it sucks.” Deadpool replies, “You were nicer as a kid.”

Once Upon A Deadpool will feature additional scenes shot with Fred Savage of The Princess Bride.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining...”

Fred too gave a witty response to joining the film. “While my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab,” he said. For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer - previously known as F*ck Cancer, who have changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of Once Upon A Deadpool’s release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 12:11 IST