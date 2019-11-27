Scarlett Johansson doubles down on defence of Woody Allen: ‘Because I believe him doesn’t mean I don’t support women’

hollywood

Actor Scarlett Johansson has doubled down on her defence of director Woody Allen, who has been made a pariah in the film industry after resurfaced allegations of child molestation made against him by his daughter, Dylan Farrow. Johansson in a Vanity Fair profile said that “Just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women.”

She said, “I don’t know — I feel the way I feel about it. It’s my experience. I don’t know any more than any other person knows. I only have a close proximity with Woody . . . he’s a friend of mine. But I have no other insight other than my relationship with him.”

Johansson had previously said that despite the allegations, she ‘would work with him anytime.’ She told The Hollywood Reporter, “He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.” Farrow in response to Johansson’s comments had written in a tweet, “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

The Black Widow actor had spoken up against sexual misconduct during the Time’s Up campaign in the wake of the #MeToo movement of 2017. She’d said at a rally, “How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power? I want my pin back.”

She has worked with Allen on several successful films such as Scoop, Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Match Point. She is currently filming the solo Black Widow film for Marvel. Allen, meanwhile, had his exclusive production deal with Amazon Studios abruptly discontinued. His latest film, A Rainy Day in New York, has so far not found distribution in the US. He has, however, started work on another film, and finds support in top actors from around the world, such as Javier Bardem and Kate Winslet.

