Marvel star Sebastian Stan revealed an Avengers 4 spoiler and no one noticed (until now)

When Sebastian Stan said a few months ago that Michael Douglas is a part of the Avengers movies, he didn’t know whether Douglas’ character, Dr Hank Pym, would be seen in Avengers: Infinity War or its upcoming follow-up, the still-untitled Avengers 4. But eagle-eyed Marvel fans have unearthed his old interview with added context.

Speaking at the ACE Comic Con in April, Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel movies, confirmed that he had shot a scene with Douglas, but with Dr Pym nowhere to be seen in Infinity War, a Marvel fan on Reddit has come to the conclusion that he must be a part of Avengers 4.

“He is in the movie. At least the movie I was in,” Stan had said. “It might not be in this movie, but it might be in the other one.”

Dr Pym’s involvement in Avengers 4 corroborates the theory that the film will involve the Quantum Realm, which was suitably set up in the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp. It has been rumoured online that the plot of the fourth Avengers movie will involve Scott Lang being sent into the Quantum Realm to help rescue the characters who were ‘killed’ at the end of Infinity War by Thanos.

“The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films,” Douglas had said in an appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s show. “There are things that you see back there (in Ant-Man and the Wasp) that Peyton (Reed, director) has put in there,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had said during a press conference. “Where and how they pay off in the near term and the long term remains to be seen.”

Further evidence of the Quantum Realm playing a part in Avengers 4 surfaced recently when images of merchandise leaked online. The pictures showed Thor, Rocket Raccoon and Captain America wearing outfits similar to the one worn by Pym during his trips inside the Quantum Realm.

Will Dr Hank Pym serve as some sort of mentor to the Avengers in the upcoming movie? We’ll find out in May, when Avengers 4 hits theatres and effectively concludes this phase of the MCU.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 19:05 IST