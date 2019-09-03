Shocking images from Kevin Hart’s car crash emerge as wife says he is ‘going to be fine’ after surgery

hollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:26 IST

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart suffered a horrific car accident on Sunday night that left him with a major back injury. The actor underwent surgery on Monday and his wife Eniko Hart has said that he is ‘going to be just fine’.

Eniko Hart was questioned by a reporter while visiting him at the hospital, the video appeared on TMZ. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway. Pictures from the crash landed online on Monday evening. They show his car completely destroying in the accident.

Kevin Hart is one lucky man. pic.twitter.com/7J9SHhZfyq — Wall Of Comedy (@TheWallOfComedy) September 2, 2019

Skid marks on Mulholland where Kevin Hart’s car went thru fence/down ravine. He & driver injured/hospitalized. Other passenger ok. ⁦@CBSLA⁩ LIVE @5. pic.twitter.com/lZUEYYXqvR — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) September 1, 2019

The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain. Authorities told Entertainment Tonight that Black was “determined not to be under the influence of alcohol.”

A source told People that the actor is now in recovery after surgery which dealt with his back injuries. The comedian is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days as he recovers, according to TMZ.

Hart bought himself the Barracuda in July as a birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.” The Night School actor’s famous friends have been sending him well wishes since news of the accident broke, including close friend and frequent co-star Dwayne Johnson. The actor posted a still of the two shooting for the new Jumanji movie series together.

Also read: Ambani family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor lead Bollywood attendees. See pics

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong,” Johnson wrote. “I am praying for my friend @KevinHart4real. Please join me,” actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. Many other celebrities sent uplifting messages to Hart, including his fellow comedians like Arsenio Hall, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Ross, and Ron Funches.

Hart is set to appear in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year, and he will also feature in 2020 drama film, Fatherhood.

(with inputs from AP and ANI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 09:25 IST