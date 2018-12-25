Spider-Man and Mysterio will team up in Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal reveals real villains

One of Spider-Man’s most popular villains, Mysterio, will team up with Spidey in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, recent statements made by cast members suggest. Mysterio will be played by Jake Gyllenhaal in the film, which serves a direct sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned, in the series, revealed the details in a recent appearance at the Brazil Comic Con, where the film’s first trailer was screened for fans. “It’s basically just about the kids going on a European vacation,” he said. “We go to London, we go to Prague, we go everywhere. It’s just a really fun thing. There’s a lot of dynamics that go on. A lot of relationship stuff. A lot of cool funny stuff. A lot of fun stunt stuff. The main focus is for him not to be Spider-Man per se, but he gets dragged into it. But you know he reluctantly saves the world again with Mysterio. Mysterio’s a good guy in this, they’re both teaming up to kill the game, to defeat these Elemental monsters.”

The Elementals are an otherworldly foursome comprising of Hellfire, Hydron, Magnum and Zephyr, who have the ability to control the four elements.

Gyllenhaal, who recently made his Instagram debut in the lead-up to the film, revealed further details about his character. “Well there are these threats to the world, the Elemental creatures, and Mysterio is someone who knows abut them and who wants to make sure that the world is safe from them, and Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them in a way. And he teams up with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately he has to make him become more than just a Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

It would appear from Gyllenhaal’s statements that Mysterio will be recruited as a ‘hero’ by Nick Fury. Since it is still unclear as to when the film is set — it could take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame or be set in a different timeline altogether — fans will have to wait and watch if Mysterio is inducted into the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or switches sides later on. Gyllenhaal was previously in the running to play Spidey during the Tobey Maguire era.

In the comics, the character is a special effects technician who works in the movies, and uses those same effects in his criminal endeavours.

A trailer description that emerged after the Brazil Comic Con confirmed that Mysterio and Spidey will indeed be teaming up in the film. Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled for a July 2019 release.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 13:18 IST