Spider-Man and Venom crossover likely to happen at some point, says Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says that there is a possibility of a Spider-Man and Venom crossover in future. During a promotional event of the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the producer told Cinema Blend that Sony Pictures will have to decide if they want to bring the two popular characters together.

“I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point,” Feige said.

Currently actor Tom Holland is essaying the role of teenage Spider-Man aka Peter Parker. Tom Hardy played Venom/Eddie Brock in the first movie on the anti-hero, that released last year. Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit the theatres in India on July 5.

As per a report in People, Tom told magazine Man About Time, in an interview, how playing Spider-Man was his dream project. “I’ve been playing Spider Man in my bedroom since I was a kid. I grew up watching films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU but it was my thousandth time playing Spider Man so I felt like I had it in the bag.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India on July 5 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

(With IANS, ANI inputs)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 15:49 IST