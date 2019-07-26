Spider-Man Far From Home becomes first Spidey movie to cross $1 billion mark, Marvel fans react on Twitter

Marvel’s latest superhero film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, has topped the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the first film to feature the fan favourite character to achieve the milestone. The previous highest grossing Spider-Man movie was the third film in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy, with a worldwide total of $890 million.

Far From Home is the third (of three) Marvel Cinematic Universe films of 2019 to cross the $1 billion mark. Avengers: Endgame recently dethroned Avatar for the all-time number one spot, with $2.79 billion in the bank.

Adjusted for inflation, however, Spider-Man 3’s total would amount to $1.3 billion in 2019 dollars, despite barely registering in China, and no 3D. While Spider-Man 3 made a mere $18 million in China in 2007, Far From Home has made over $200 million. The film also made more than Rs 70 crore in India.

Marvel fans took to Twitter to express their joy at the latest accomplishment.

ffh made it to 1 billion in box office and i couldn’t be prouder <33 #SpiderManFarFromeHome — annika (@anythingholland) July 25, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromeHome will Gross 1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office Today 😈😈😎😎🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HQ5aqsXVW2 — SURIYA Gauntlet 😈 (@Vj_Nirmal_sfc) July 21, 2019

Why is everyone sleeping on #SpiderManFarFromeHome it’s a good ass Marvel movie and one of my fav Spider-Man movies. The villain is amazing and he visuals literally took my breath away! It’s made a billion dollars and no one is talking about it!!!! @TomHolland1996 @zendaya — #saveswampthing (@sonicsongbirds) July 26, 2019

WE 1$ BILLION BITCHES #SpiderManFarFromeHome #peterparker — CHAR B I SAW FFH (@charb_ffh) July 25, 2019

@Sony @SonyPictures @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios Now that #SpiderManFarFromeHome has grossed over 1 Billion at the world wide box-office you have to extend that Sony/Marvel contract for more than 6 projects. — Roger (@RogerB345) July 25, 2019

Spider-Man Far From home entering the billion dollar movie club

pic.twitter.com/gAbEXZvdjF — m e l 🕷 d a y a (@happyhogann) July 25, 2019

spider-man: far from home has grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it hasn’t even been a whole month since its release, they did: THAT pic.twitter.com/dFOicdTZ8C — bell⋆✨mj owns my ass (@spiderlingdaya) July 26, 2019

Spider-man Far From Home is officially in the $1 billion club. It deserves it and Sony would be downright delusional not to extend their contract with Marvel Studios pic.twitter.com/Rh9d8GToTs — That one Spider guy (@josephwayne2421) July 25, 2019

tom holland is in endgame, it becomes the highest grossing movie of all time.

tom holland is in far from home, it becomes the first spider-man movie to pass the 1 billion mark.

his impact, HIS MIND pic.twitter.com/2zK1ovNL3G — chris (@pottermcu) July 25, 2019

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME JOINS THE 1 BILLION BOX OFFICE CLUB AND IS THE FIRST SPIDERMAN FILM TO DO SO pic.twitter.com/KSLJCBHA95 — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) July 25, 2019

Far From Home is a direct follow-up to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, as the story takes him and his friends to various cities across Europe on a summer vacation. But Peter’s holiday is cut short after Nick Fury arrives to warn him of an impending Elemental threat, and introduces him to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio.

Marvel recently announced its slate for the next two years, but it didn’t include a third Spidey film to feature Holland, although one is expected to arrive in Phase 5 of the MCU.

