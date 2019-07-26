Today in New Delhi, India
Spider-Man Far From Home becomes first Spidey movie to cross $1 billion mark, Marvel fans react on Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home has become the first Spider-Man movie to cross the $1 billion mark, much to the appreciation of Marvel fans. See reactions.

hollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Marvel’s latest superhero film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, has topped the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the first film to feature the fan favourite character to achieve the milestone. The previous highest grossing Spider-Man movie was the third film in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy, with a worldwide total of $890 million.

Far From Home is the third (of three) Marvel Cinematic Universe films of 2019 to cross the $1 billion mark. Avengers: Endgame recently dethroned Avatar for the all-time number one spot, with $2.79 billion in the bank.

Adjusted for inflation, however, Spider-Man 3’s total would amount to $1.3 billion in 2019 dollars, despite barely registering in China, and no 3D. While Spider-Man 3 made a mere $18 million in China in 2007, Far From Home has made over $200 million. The film also made more than Rs 70 crore in India.

Marvel fans took to Twitter to express their joy at the latest accomplishment.

Far From Home is a direct follow-up to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, as the story takes him and his friends to various cities across Europe on a summer vacation. But Peter’s holiday is cut short after Nick Fury arrives to warn him of an impending Elemental threat, and introduces him to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio.

Marvel recently announced its slate for the next two years, but it didn’t include a third Spidey film to feature Holland, although one is expected to arrive in Phase 5 of the MCU.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 14:21 IST

