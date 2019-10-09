e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Spider-Man Tom Holland has shaved his head and heartbroken Twitter is holding a wake with memes

Tom Holland decided to shave his hair for an upcoming film but nothing could console his fans who are mourning the deep loss.

hollywood Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tom Holland is everyone’s favourite, with or without the hair.
Tom Holland is everyone’s favourite, with or without the hair.
         

It’s been a bad few days for lovers of Hollywood hair. Coming close on the heels of Joe Keery’s hair heartbreak, Marvel star Tom Holland has also gone ahead and shaved off his beautiful hair.

A new video shared by the actor shows him with his head shaved, looking quite like Eminem. While Tom may have taken the bold step for an upcoming movie with The Russo Brothers titled Cherry, nothing could console his wailing fans.

 

“ALL TOM HOLLAND’S HAIR IS GONE?? God a literal tragedy,” wrote one. “WHAT DID TOM HOLLAND DO WITH HIS HAIR I’M HAVING A STROKE,” wrote another. “We are gathered here today in memory of Tom Holland’s prince charming hair. gone but never forgotten rest in peace,” read another comment. “girl i just woke up from my nap and Tom Holland shaved his HAIR?? please say sike,” wrote a hopeful fan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Another fan had quite a graphic understanding of the real tragedy of it all. “Y’all complaining that because tom holland is basically bald you can no longer hold on to his hair for sex, b**ch just grip onto his ears instead,” the user wrote.

 

 

 

 

Regardless of his hair situation, there were still many fans who showered the actor with love. “Of course all the things i said were jokes. i will NEVER EVER unstan this b**ch. he will always be a cute lil bean with whatever look he gives us! he only did this for cherry it wasn’t his choice that’s it. i love u forever @TomHolland1996 but pls grow ur hair back. thank u,” they wrote. “If y’all won’t love tom holland the same when he had hair,, lmao y’all fake go f**k yourselves,” declared a fan.

 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra would wake up in the middle of the night to check in on Nick Jonas. Here’s why

The internet had an even stronger response last month with Stranger Things star Joe Keery turned up to a red carpet event having traded in his luscious hair for tiny bangs and a bowl cut. However, he was soon spotted with his hair styled differently and like his older self, much to the fans’ relief.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 12:14 IST

tags
top news
‘Opportunity to discuss overarching issues’: India on PM Modi-Xi meet
‘Opportunity to discuss overarching issues’: India on PM Modi-Xi meet
Oct 09, 2019 12:27 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 10:03 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Shiv Sena is now a willing lamb to the slaughter | Opinion
Shiv Sena is now a willing lamb to the slaughter | Opinion
Oct 09, 2019 10:24 IST
Indians are going to the movies to escape slowing economy, says PVR CEO
Indians are going to the movies to escape slowing economy, says PVR CEO
Oct 09, 2019 10:20 IST
India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Kohli faces tricky situation
India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Kohli faces tricky situation
Oct 09, 2019 11:20 IST
After Thai court order, Indian gangster goes to Pak; manages Dawood’s biz
After Thai court order, Indian gangster goes to Pak; manages Dawood’s biz
Oct 09, 2019 10:22 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News