Spider-Man Tom Holland has shaved his head and heartbroken Twitter is holding a wake with memes

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:32 IST

It’s been a bad few days for lovers of Hollywood hair. Coming close on the heels of Joe Keery’s hair heartbreak, Marvel star Tom Holland has also gone ahead and shaved off his beautiful hair.

A new video shared by the actor shows him with his head shaved, looking quite like Eminem. While Tom may have taken the bold step for an upcoming movie with The Russo Brothers titled Cherry, nothing could console his wailing fans.

Tom Holland has officially shaved his hair...we are in a new era now. pic.twitter.com/6k9oOEfFeb — malachi saw ffh (@MCUMarvels) October 8, 2019

“ALL TOM HOLLAND’S HAIR IS GONE?? God a literal tragedy,” wrote one. “WHAT DID TOM HOLLAND DO WITH HIS HAIR I’M HAVING A STROKE,” wrote another. “We are gathered here today in memory of Tom Holland’s prince charming hair. gone but never forgotten rest in peace,” read another comment. “girl i just woke up from my nap and Tom Holland shaved his HAIR?? please say sike,” wrote a hopeful fan.

joe keery and tom holland cut their hair.

twitter stans: pic.twitter.com/M3l23TWw0K — ᴍᴀx (@willdlamb) October 8, 2019

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITQEmbRmI7 — hali | crier’s war spoilers (@dreamjosten) October 8, 2019

rip tom holland. he ain’t de*d but his hair is 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/MxvHabzHDz — shay ANDY DAY (@bitozier) October 8, 2019

hair salon manager: we closed down two hours ago, who tf is hiding back there



jake gyllenhaal, picking tom holland's hair clippings off the floor: pic.twitter.com/na2L6KVfyg — matt (@RealMattGannon) October 8, 2019

Me opening twitter to see that Tom Holland shaved all his hair off. pic.twitter.com/YuNIYEgMC1 — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

#tomholland : shaved his hair for upcoming movie #cherry



me, even though I knew this was coming: pic.twitter.com/ekdC61TDRP — les❄️ (@yikesleslo) October 8, 2019

Another fan had quite a graphic understanding of the real tragedy of it all. “Y’all complaining that because tom holland is basically bald you can no longer hold on to his hair for sex, b**ch just grip onto his ears instead,” the user wrote.

y/n: I’m scared of getting this hair transplant.



Tom Holland: It’s ok, I’ll be here after your surgery.



*y/n wakes after surgery and sees a nurse*



y/n: Where is Tom? He said he’d be here.



Nurse: Who do you think gave you you your hair? pic.twitter.com/xVpyCnzkkk — 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐧 ϟ j'adore la Cleo (@flkrofhemsworth) October 8, 2019

Everyone: I love Tom's hair. Please keep the curls for life



Tom Holland:pic.twitter.com/SWrD549Wni — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) October 8, 2019

tom holland’s hair..... i’m kidding it’s not that bad !!! pic.twitter.com/KhB0HcHu2b — emmy ✨🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maradcva) October 8, 2019

tom holland cut his hair .... pic.twitter.com/MfooD4VeCY — ken 💳 (@angelicnegro) October 8, 2019

Regardless of his hair situation, there were still many fans who showered the actor with love. “Of course all the things i said were jokes. i will NEVER EVER unstan this b**ch. he will always be a cute lil bean with whatever look he gives us! he only did this for cherry it wasn’t his choice that’s it. i love u forever @TomHolland1996 but pls grow ur hair back. thank u,” they wrote. “If y’all won’t love tom holland the same when he had hair,, lmao y’all fake go f**k yourselves,” declared a fan.

#JoeKeery went from "your daughter calls me daddy too" to "my mom cuts my hair." pic.twitter.com/n5RsHFNNrv — Jessica: Dead and Loving It 💀 (@fuddle_cuddle) September 14, 2019

The internet had an even stronger response last month with Stranger Things star Joe Keery turned up to a red carpet event having traded in his luscious hair for tiny bangs and a bowl cut. However, he was soon spotted with his hair styled differently and like his older self, much to the fans’ relief.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 12:14 IST