Marvel fans are overjoyed at Spider-Man’s return to the MCU, ‘We won Mr Stark’, they say. See reactions

Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya and Dwayne Johnson lead Marvel fans in celebrating Spider-Man’s return to the MCU.

hollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Marvel fans are getting emotional about Spider-Man’s return to the MCU.
Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about Spider-Man’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after studio president Kevin Feige announced that a deal had been struck with Sony, who owns the rights to the character. Marvel and Sony had previously failed to arrive at a deal regarding the future of the character, which meant that he could not be featuring in any more Marvel movies.

Fans shared memes, congratulatory messages and videos on Twitter, in celebration of the news. Several fans shared pictures and videos of Spider-Man in various avatars, including Tobey Maguire’s iteration. Tom Holland jumped in by posting a short video of a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street, in which Leonardo DiCaprio yells, “I’m not going nowhere!”

 

View this post on Instagram

😏

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

“Back in a snap! Had a feeling we would see you again,” wrote Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the MCU, in the comments. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson had a more passionate response. “F**k yes,” he wrote.

A section of the fans also posted emotional artwork featuring Spider-Man and Tony Stark, his mentor/father-figure in the MCU. After it was announced that Spidey would no longer be a part of the MCU, several fans and celebrities had expressed their dismay about the unfinished storyline between Peter Parker and Tony Stark.

Check out some reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This version of Spider-Man made his debut with Captain America: Civil War, and returned in two solo films, as well as two Avengers movies. A third Spider-Man film, a direct follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home, has been slated for a 2021 release, with director Jon Watts in talks to return.

Here’s Feige’s complete statement: “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 13:12 IST

