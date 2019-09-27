Tom Holland’s Spider-Man swings back into the MCU in shocking twist. Kevin Feige releases statement

hollywood

Sony and Disney have arrived at a new agreement, which will allow Marvel Studios to feature Spider-Man in future movies, beginning with a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, dated for 2021. It was previously announced that the two studios had failed to meet new terms, because of which Spider-Man would no longer be available for MCU movies.

Marvel president Kevin Feige said in a statement, posted by Deadline, “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Spider-Man, as played by Tom Holland, made his MCU debut with Captain America: Civil War, and appeared in two solo Spidey films as well as the third and fourth Avengers movies. His departure from the MCU realm was met with fan backlash. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo recently said that Sony’s decision to back out of the deal was ‘a tragic mistake’. Everyone from Jeremy Renner to Ryan Reynolds had voiced their solidarity with Holland after news broke.

Sony subsequently said that it would migrate Spidey into its own universe of Marvel superheroes, which began with last year’s Venom, and will continue with Morbius and Venom 2.

As per the new deal, Spider-Man will return to the MCU with a sequel to this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever, as well as Sony’s most successful film of all time.The third film is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.

After news of the split broke, Sony said in a statement, “Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

Producer Amy Pascal said in a statement, “This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

