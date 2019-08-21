Save Spider-Man: Sony comments on Spidey leaving MCU, say they ‘understand Kevin Feige’s new responsibilities’

hollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:22 IST

The untimely exit of Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come down as a massive shock for his millions of fans. Sony, who couldn’t crack a deal with Disney in order to keep Spider-Man in the MCU, has come out in support of Disney producer Kevin Feige, who seems to be too busy with the announcement of the next phase of MCU movies in the pipeline.

Sony has now responded to their unexpected fallout with Disney as the fans shared their disappointment on social media with their Save Spider-Man and Save Spidey campaign. Sony has released a statement, “Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

Justifying him further, Sony added, “We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue. “

#SaveSpiderMan

Sony: we are letting go of Spider Man from the MCU



Me: pic.twitter.com/E6Slq2aOT4 — Toni (@PeterElinas) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderMan

Sony: ends Spider-Man deal with Disney



Literally everyone alive and dead: pic.twitter.com/3i6ucg4z0N — McFly (@BreedingRyan) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderMan

Spidey Fans: You took everything from me!



Sony: I don't even know who you are



Spidey Fans: YOU WILL pic.twitter.com/3PPJAaZBYH — Marc Jasper (@magicJas11) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderman Every Marvel stan at Sony right now: pic.twitter.com/P0ThqHIoFp — WHY DOES SPN HAVE TO END (@lokimultimcu) August 21, 2019

In the wake of the announcement that Spider-Man: Far From Home is now the highest-grossing film ever in Sony Pictures’ history, reports surfaced that Marvel Studios may be stepping away from the cross-studio partnership. The Hollywood trade aggregator Deadline reported Tuesday that there was a disagreement over the profit-sharing structure. According to a person close to the deal who was unauthorized to speak publicly, negotiations are not yet final.

Sony has held the rights to the Marvel character since 1985, but in 2015, announced a partnership with Disney and Marvel that would allow Spider-Man to be used in MCU films like Avengers: Endgame. It also allowed for Feige to serve as a producer on stand-alone Spider-Man movies like Far From Home.

Also read: Spider-Man may no longer be a part of MCU as Sony-Disney deal sours, devastated fans ask what did Tony Stark die for?

The crossovers have been well-received by audiences and critics. And the teenage web-slinger has been made into a central component in the MCU with a close relationship to Tony Stark that drove the story lines in both Endgame and Far From Home. But as Marvel enters its Phase 4, Spider-Man also has no official MCU appearances planned.

Two stand-alone Spider-Man movies are, however, reportedly in the works from Sony which would bring back director Jon Watts and star Tom Holland. Sony has also created its own web of Spider-Man spinoffs, including the Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Venom.

(With AP inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 12:20 IST